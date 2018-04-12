Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Scores 15 points in season finale
Simmons compiled 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, and one rebound in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 loss to the Thunder.
Simmons reached double figures in scoring in three of the final four games to finish 2017-18. His three-point shooting and assist-to-turover ratio leave plenty to be desired. Nevertheless, Simmons is a spark plug who performed admirably to end the campaign.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Tallies 11 points in spot start•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Rejoins Grizzlies•
-
Kobi Simmons: Down game but high skill-set•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....