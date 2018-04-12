Simmons compiled 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, and one rebound in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 loss to the Thunder.

Simmons reached double figures in scoring in three of the final four games to finish 2017-18. His three-point shooting and assist-to-turover ratio leave plenty to be desired. Nevertheless, Simmons is a spark plug who performed admirably to end the campaign.