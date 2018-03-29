Simmons supplied eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Simmons finished with more turnovers (four) than dimes, but he still saw ample minutes due to the absences of Tyreke Evans (personal) and Andrew Harrison (wrist). Once one or both of those two return to the lineup, Simmons will likely go back to splitting the leftover time with veteran backup point guard Mario Chalmers.