Simmons was assigned to the G-League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday, NBA.com reports.

Simmons entered the Grizzlies' rotation at the end of December -- logging more than 15 minutes in five straight games to end the month -- but he's seen just 11 minutes of playing time through two January games, prompting the Grizzlies to send him to their G-League affiliate for some more consistent run. Look for Mario Chalmers to scarf up the minutes left behind by Simmons.

