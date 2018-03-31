Simmons will start at point guard for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Mario Chalmers started Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers with both Tyreke Evans (personal) and Andre Harrison (wrist) out, but wasn't overly effective despite the promotion. As a result, the Grizzlies will opt to give Simmons a turn with the top unit Friday and shift Chalmers back to the bench in the corresponding move. With Evans and Harrison out once again, Simmons should push for 30-plus minutes against the Jazz while working with the starters, giving him some temporary utility as a punt-play option for Friday's DFS slate.