Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Strong start to summer league
Simmons had 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds in Monday's summer league win over the Hawks.
The second-year point guard finished second on the team in scoring behind Jaren Jackson (29 points) and did efficient work in his 27 minutes of action. Simmons, a 2017 second-round pick, will battle for reserve minutes next season but is highly unlikely to be fantasy relevant, even in deeper formats.
