Simmons supplied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound across 27 minutes in Friday's 94-93 loss to the Kings.

Simmons drew the start at point guard with Tyreke Evans (personal) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) both out of action and generated his first double-digit scoring effort since March 7. The rookie had been relatively quiet for an extended stretch prior to Friday, so it remains to be seen if his effort against the Kings will lead to additional starting assignments over the final three games of the regular season.