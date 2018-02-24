Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Will be available for Grizzlies
Simmons has been recalled from the G-League in advance of Saturday's game against the Heat.
The rookie out of Arizona has spent most of the year with the Memphis Hustle, but with Tyreke Evans and Wayne Selden both sidelined Saturday -- in addition to Mike Conley -- Simmons will rejoin the NBA club to provide depth at point guard. Simmons' last NBA action came back on Jan. 24, when he played 14 minutes and scored six points in a loss to the Spurs.
