Simmons will enter the starting five for Monday's matchup with the Spurs, Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.

The Grizzlies are set to be without a slew of typical contributors, including the likes of Mario Chalmers (hamstring), Tyreke Evans (ribs), Ben McLemore (personal) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) in the backcourt. That allows Simmons to pick up the start and should mean a fairly hefty workload Monday. With a ton of minutes available, Simmons could have some short-term utility in DFS contests.