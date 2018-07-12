Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Won't play Thursday
Simmons is getting Thursday's summer league game against the Thunder off for rest, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Through six summer league contests, Simmons is averaging 14.8 points on 43.8 percent shooting. He played 643 minutes for the Grizzlies last season, though may have trouble reaching that mark again in 2017-18, as the team will be more focused on competing for the playoffs.
