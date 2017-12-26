Simmons has appeared in each of the Grizzlies' last four games and logged a season-high 25 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.

The rookie out of Arizona was an afterthought for the first two months of the season, but he made only his second appearance of the season in a loss to Boston on Dec. 16 and has appeared in each of Memphis' last four contests. Simmons' emergence has been met with a reduced role for Mario Chalmers, who picked up a DNP-CD on Saturday. It's unclear at this point if Simmons will remain in the rotation long-term, but he could continue to see increased run in the short-term until Mike Conley returns from injury. Against the Clippers, Simmons had six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3PT), four rebounds, three assists and one block.