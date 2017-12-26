Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Works way into rotation
Simmons has appeared in each of the Grizzlies' last four games and logged a season-high 25 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.
The rookie out of Arizona was an afterthought for the first two months of the season, but he made only his second appearance of the season in a loss to Boston on Dec. 16 and has appeared in each of Memphis' last four contests. Simmons' emergence has been met with a reduced role for Mario Chalmers, who picked up a DNP-CD on Saturday. It's unclear at this point if Simmons will remain in the rotation long-term, but he could continue to see increased run in the short-term until Mike Conley returns from injury. Against the Clippers, Simmons had six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3PT), four rebounds, three assists and one block.
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...