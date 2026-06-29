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Grizzlies' Kris Murray: Headed to Memphis

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Trail Blazers traded Murray and Jerami Grant to the Grizzlies on Monday in exchange for Ja Morant, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Murray was the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but unlike his brother, Keegan Murray, in Sacramento, Kris has failed to break out at the NBA level. He's been a solid role player for Portland, averaging a career-high 23.4 minutes per game across 57 regular-season appearances (15 starts) last season. However, he posted only 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals a night.

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