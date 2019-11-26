Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Added to injury report
Anderson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right heel soreness.
Anderson was held to just four points in 15 minutes Monday against the Pacers, and he evidently came away from the contest a bit banged up, putting his availability for Wednesday in question. His status should become more clear as tipoff approaches.
