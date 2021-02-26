Anderson recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal Thursday in a 122-94 home win against the Clippers.

Anderson was the only Grizzlies player to log a stat line with at least 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. He has proven to be an adequate option in place of Jaren Jackson (knee) by averaging career highs of 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Anderson's output may derail once Jackson returns, but his productivity level has commanded earned attention from his coach and fantasy owners.