Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available as expected
Anderson (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against the Warriors.
Anderson missed Saturday's game against Houston due to a left ankle sprain, but he's since returned to health and figures to start versus the Warriors. He's averaging 8.0 points along with 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his previous seven games, and his squad will face a tough Golden State team on the road Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...