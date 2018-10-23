Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available to play vs. Utah
Anderson (illness) is available to play Monday against the Jazz.
Anderson was listed as questionable heading into Monday's contest, but he'll likely come off the bench as usual. Through two games this season, he's recorded just eight combined points in 39 minutes.
