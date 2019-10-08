Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available Tuesday
Anderson (thigh) will play in Tuesday's preseason game against New Zealand,
Anderson has practiced fully the last few days, and given it is an exhibition game, he appears to be back to full health.
