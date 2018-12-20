Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available vs. Portland
Anderson (hip) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
As expected, Anderson will be good to go for Wednesday's game despite battling an ankle injury. Anderson will assume his regular role as a starter for Memphis as the team looks to end its three-game losing streak.
