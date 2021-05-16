Anderson (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at Golden State.
The 27-year-old was one of many Grizzlies sidelined for Friday's matchup with the Kings, but Grayson Allen (abdomen) and Sean McDermott (foot) are the only players on Sunday's injury report. Anderson has averaged 13.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.0 minutes across his last five games.
