Anderson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Knicks.

Anderson will return to a reserve role Wednesday with Jae Crowder back following a two-game absence tied to a knee injury. When coming off the bench this month (nine games), Anderson is averaging 3.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 11.3 minutes.

