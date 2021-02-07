Anderson compiled 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Pelicans.

A day after one of the worst games of his career, Anderson rebounded in a big way, filling up his stat line in the narrow loss. It was a night of opposites after Friday's performance, as he shot 61.5 percent from the floor and drilled three 3-pointers in the contest.