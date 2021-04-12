Anderson scored 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebonds, three steals and two assists across 28 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Pacers.
Anderson attempted 13 shots from the field -- his highest mark in his last 10 games -- but failed to score efficiently. However, he remained strong defensively, tallying multiple stelas for the fourth time in his last five games. Anderson has also been a reliable producer on the boards, as this was the first time in his last six games that he hasn't grabbed at least six boards.
