Anderson (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's matchup with Milwaukee, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The 27-year-old was unable to play Tuesday while dealing with an illness, but he'll only end up missing the one game. Anderson should return to the starting five Thursday and is averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field over the past four games.