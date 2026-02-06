This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play
RotoWire Staff
Anderson is good to go for Friday's game versus Portland.
Anderson was traded from the Jazz to the Grizzlies on Tuesday and has the green light to suit up. Anderson will have a lot of familiarity with his former team, and it will be interesting to see what type of role he will play.