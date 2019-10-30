Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play
Anderson (calf) will play Tuesday against the Lakers, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Left calf soreness originally caused Anderson to be marked as questionable, but he's feeling good enough to play following pre-game activities. Through three games, he's averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block in 21.7 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Provides defensive stats off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Logs 16 minutes in preseason debut•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Practices fully Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...