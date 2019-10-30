Anderson (calf) will play Tuesday against the Lakers, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Left calf soreness originally caused Anderson to be marked as questionable, but he's feeling good enough to play following pre-game activities. Through three games, he's averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block in 21.7 minutes.