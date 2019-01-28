Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to return Monday
Anderson (ankle) will start Monday against the Nuggets, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Anderson has been cleared to rejoin the starting five after missing the past eight games with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. It's unclear if the forward will face any sort of minutes restriction in his first game back. Prior to suffering the injury, Anderson was averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 2.2 steals/blocks per game (41 games).
