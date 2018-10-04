Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Dealing with Achilles injury

Anderson is dealing with "an Achilles thing" and his status for Friday's preseason matchup with the Hawks is uncertain, Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian reports.

The exact severity of the injury is unclear, but the fact that Anderson isn't being ruled out a day in advance is encouraging it's only minor. Look for him to test the Achilles out during Friday's morning shootaround, with another update likely being provided following that session. It's worth it to note the Grizzlies are heading into a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, so there's a chance they attempt to be cautious with Anderson and hold him out of one, or both, of those contests.