Anderson is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game at Washington due to an illness.

We'll know more after shootaround in the morning, but for now Anderson is a fairly risky start in weekly lineup formats, as he could end up playing only four games during the extended Week 11 period if he's ultimately held out of Tuesday's contest. Anderson struggled from the field in Sunday's rout of the Rockets, finishing with 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting, including 0-of-7 from beyond the arc.