Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Deemed questionable Sunday
Anderson is considered questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte due to right heel soreness.
Anderson missed five straight games from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9 due to the same injury. Nevertheless, Anderson's appearance on the injury report is likely a precaution taken by Memphis especially being a back-to-back. If Anderson is sidelined though, Marko Guduric could see an increased role.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Hands out seven dimes in 12 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Enters starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Goes through shootaround•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...