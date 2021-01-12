Anderson managed eight points (2-5 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Anderson's nine assists matched a season high as he flirted with a triple-double while the team picked up its second-consecutive win. The 27-year-old forward is having the best season of his career by far while the team is hampered by injuries to its two best players Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson. Anderson is averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 triples per game across 30.5 minutes through 10 contests.