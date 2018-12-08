Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Double-double in Friday's win
Anderson finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over the Pelicans.
Anderson busted out Friday, putting up his first double-double of the season. He set season-high marks in scoring and blocks while recording zero turnovers, adding a full line in what was one of the better nine category performances of the season thus far. This is what owners have been looking for all season and the task for Anderson now will be to back up with another solid effort against the Lakers on Saturday.
