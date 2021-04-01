Anderson recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 loss to the Jazz.
Wednesday marked Anderson's first double-double since Jan. 1 against the Hornets, where he oddly also posted 18 points and 11 rebounds. Anderson's scoring can be inconsistent, but he can put up big performances when he's feeling it since he's solid in almost every other aspect of the game. In March, he averaged 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 26.2 minutes.
