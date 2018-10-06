Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pacers
Anderson (heel) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Pacers.
Anderson was kept out of Friday's game against the Hawks, and he'll probably sit out once again on the second half of a back-to-back set. Ahead of Friday's contest, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com noted that Anderson would be playing if it were a regular-season game, so the injury is relatively minor.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Friday vs. Hawks•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Dealing with Achilles injury•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Scores 12 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Officially joining Grizzlies•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Agrees to offer sheet with Grizzlies•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Tendered $4.7 million qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.