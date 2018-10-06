Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pacers

Anderson (heel) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Pacers.

Anderson was kept out of Friday's game against the Hawks, and he'll probably sit out once again on the second half of a back-to-back set. Ahead of Friday's contest, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com noted that Anderson would be playing if it were a regular-season game, so the injury is relatively minor.

