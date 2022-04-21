Anderson will start Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Timberwolves, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

After a sluggish start to the playoffs for Grizzlies center Steven Adams, Anderson is set to replace Adams in Memphis' starting lineup. The forward is averaging 4.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.5 minutes through his team's first two postseason games.