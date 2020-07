Anderson posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 90-83 scrimmage loss to the 76ers.

Anderson has never been hotter from deep than he was Friday, as he's never made four threes in a regular-season or playoff game in his career. He only made 25.8 percent of his threes this season, so we shouldn't expect this type of shooting to continue into the seeding games.