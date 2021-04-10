Anderson scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 133-129 overtime loss to the Knicks.

It was another well-rounded line in the box score for the veteran forward, who has found another gear the last couple weeks as he continues to put together a career-best campaign. Over the last six games, Anderson is averaging 14.2 points, 8.0 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals.