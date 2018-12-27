Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Drops 15 points in win
Anderson accrued 15 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 35 minutes Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
Anderson pieced together an efficient night, hitting on 83.3 percent of his field goals and draining his lone 3-point attempt. Despite an impressive showing, his season scoring average proves that he likely won't be able to replicate this type of performance on a nightly basis. Anderson is putting up 7.2 points along with 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 32 games.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Plays 33 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ready to play vs. Kings•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Probable Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Steps up offensive contributions•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available vs. Portland•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Probable Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...