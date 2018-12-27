Anderson accrued 15 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 35 minutes Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

Anderson pieced together an efficient night, hitting on 83.3 percent of his field goals and draining his lone 3-point attempt. Despite an impressive showing, his season scoring average proves that he likely won't be able to replicate this type of performance on a nightly basis. Anderson is putting up 7.2 points along with 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 32 games.