Anderson notched nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 16 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 142-112 loss to the Warriors.

Tempers began to boil over as the game got out of hand, and Anderson let it get the best of him as he argued an offensive foul that led to his ejection. Anderson figured to be a more prominent presence in the offense wit. Dillon Brooks (suspension) sidelined, but he only took six shots in the Game 3 loss.