Anderson will start Saturday's game against the Wizards, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Jae Crowder (ankle) is unavailable to play Saturday, allowing Anderson to receive his first start of the season. The 26-year-old is averaging 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.9 minutes this season, but he figures to see increased run versus Washington.

