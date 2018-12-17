Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Expected back Monday
Anderson (ankle) is expected to return to action Monday, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.
The Grizzlies still listed Anderson as questionable on the initial injury report, but Cobb speculates that it's more likely he's trending closer to a probable tag. Assuming Anderson is cleared, he'd likely slot back into the lineup at small forward, which would push Shelvin Mack to the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...