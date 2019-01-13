Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks
Anderson's (ankle) MRI result showed a Grade 2 ankle sprain and he'll likely be out for at least 2-to-4 weeks.
Anderson suffered the injury during Saturday's matchup against Miami, and it'll cost him at least a few weeks while he's on the mend. Although this is a key loss for the Grizzlies, he'd been struggling from a scoring standpoint of late, averaging just 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his previous four contests. With Anderson on the shelf, Justin Holiday figures to entire the starting lineup.
