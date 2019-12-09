Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Expected to sit Monday
Anderson (heel) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Golden State.
A sore heel has kept Anderson out of four straight games, and he's on course to miss another contest as the Grizzlies head into a four-game Week 8. Assuming he sits Monday, Anderson's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Phoenix.
