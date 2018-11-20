Anderson had eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 98-88 victory over Dallas.

Anderson played in excess of 30 minutes for the seventh consecutive game, doing a bit of everything in the victory. He has scored in single-digits the past six games but continues to produce in a number of other areas. If you drafted Anderson, a lack of scoring should have been expected. His peripheral numbers are where his value lies and he is doing just that right now.