Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Fills stat sheet in spot start
Anderson registered six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-107 win at Dallas.
Anderson got the start in place of Jae Crowder, who was a healthy scratch due to his potential involvement ahead of the trade deadline, and he filled the stat sheet nicely. The six assists were his second-highest mark of the 2019-20 season, but his scoring figures were quite low once again. Anderson has been coming off the bench on a regular basis, and that shouldn't change moving forward. Thus, his upside will remain fairly low unless he can find a way to contribute more on a steady basis.
