Anderson had 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic.

Anderson was one of three Memphis players that scored in double digits in this low-scoring affair, but his contributions were not limited to the scoring column -- he also led the team in blocks and finished third in rebounds. He's averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over his last seven appearances.