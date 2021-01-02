Anderson posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 29 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

Anderson has struggled in terms of consistency, but he has found a way to score at least 18 points in three of his first five games while also recording 10 or more rebounds thrice in that span as well. It's still early in the season, but all signs show Anderson is in line for a career year while holding a steady role in the Grizzlies' starting lineup.