Anderson tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Sunday's 124-110 win over the Kings.

Anderson did a little bit of everything in the win and could have generated more if the game had been closer. The forward suffered through a tough stretch last month that could have put his starting role in jeopardy, but he's strung together a nice five-game run. Even though he only scored six points against the Lakers within that stretch, he provided excellent production in the secondary categories.