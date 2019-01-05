Anderson provided 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Nets.

Anderson finished with a career high assist total while reaching double figures in scoring for the fifth straight game (and the eight time in the last nine tilts). The 25-year-old forward is managing career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, and minutes per game while connecting on a career-best field-goal percentage.