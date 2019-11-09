Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Four points in loss
Anderson posted four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in Friday's 118-86 loss to the Magic.
In his second season with Memphis, Anderson has become a regular part of the rotation, averaging 20.8 minutes per game. Although the 26-year-old isn't known for his scoring ability (5.4 points per game in career) he has provided 7.1 points per game and is converting on 50 percent of his shots. Due to Anderson's across-the-board production, he is an intriguing player to keep an eye on in deeper leagues.
