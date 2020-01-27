Anderson produced six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 win over the Suns.

Anderson finished with season highs in rebounding and minutes and matched his season high in blocks. He drew the start in place of Jae Crowder (knee) and filled in admirably, but assuming Crowder's knee soreness doesn't keep him out for long, Anderson's fantasy value will be short-lived.