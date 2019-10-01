Anderson (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Peter Edmiston of The Athletic reports.

This is pretty surprising, considering Anderson said Monday that he did not expect to participate in the team's training camp. Speculation regarding Anderson's participation have been all over the place, but Tuesday's news essentially confirms that the swingman is back healthy. However, it's still unknown at this time whether or not Anderson will play in the Grizzlies' preseason contests.